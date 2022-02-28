Manipur Assembly Elections: Khangabok Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Khangabok Assembly Constituency (AC No. 35) in Thoubal district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Khangabok Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Surjakumar Okram won Khangabok constituency seat beating BJP candidate Thokchom Jadumani Singh by a margin of 9452 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Khangabok constituency were 34887. Of that, 32226 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Khangabok assembly constituency.