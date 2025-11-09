Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Former national head coach Pradeep Kumar lauds NAC's swimming initiative

The Dronacharya Awardee was seen enjoying new talent compete with some of the best senior swimmers in the country with pride evident in his eyes.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 20:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 20:39 IST
Sports NewsSwimming

Follow us on :

Follow Us