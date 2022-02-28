Manipur Assembly Elections: Saitu Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Saitu Assembly Constituency (AC No. 51) in Senapati district goes to polls on February 28, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Saitu Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Ngamthang Haokip won Saitu constituency seat beating BJP candidate Haokholet Kipgen by a margin of 3817 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Saitu constituency were 42141. Of that, 36283 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Saitu assembly constituency.