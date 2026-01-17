<p>Pathanamthitta(Kerala): A Kerala court on Saturday declined to grant bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in the third sexual assault case against him in which he was arrested last week.</p>.<p>The detailed order of the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate court is awaited.</p>.Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil’s friend booked for revealing identity of victim in third rape case.<p>The Kerala High Court and a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram have earlier protected the MLA from arrest in the first two cases of sexual assault booked based on complaints of two different women.</p>.<p>The third sexual assault case was recently booked against the Palakkad MLA under sections 376 (rape) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint lodged by a native of Kottayam district on January 8. </p><p>He was arrested in the case on January 11 in Palakkad. </p>