Manipur Assembly Elections: Tadubi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Manipur Assembly Election 2022, Tadubi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 49) in Senapati district goes to polls on March 5, 2022.

Manipur Election Result 2022: Tadubi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Manipur Assembly Election 2017, NPEP candidate N. Kayisii won Tadubi constituency seat beating BJP candidate M. Francis Ngajokpa by a margin of 1299 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tadubi constituency were 46584. Of that, 40534 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tadubi assembly constituency.