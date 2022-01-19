Manipur MLA Joykisan Singh expelled from Congress

Manipur MLA Joykisan Singh expelled from Congress

The action was taken as per recommendations of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jan 19 2022, 05:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 05:10 ist
Kh Joykisan Singh ceases to be a primary member of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect, it said. Credit: Getty Images

Manipur MLA Kh Joykisan Singh was expelled from Congress on Tuesday for "anti-party activities".

The action was taken as per recommendations of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, an official order issued by MPCC general secretary (administration) Hareshwar Goswami said.

Kh Joykisan Singh ceases to be a primary member of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect, it said.

He was elected as an MLA from Thangmeiband constituency in the 2017 elections.

Manipur
Manipur Assembly Elections
Manipur Assembly Polls 2022
Manipur Polls
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
Congress
Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Indian Politics

