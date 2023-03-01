Nagaland Election Constituency-wise Result Live: NDPP-BJP alliance likely to sweep polls

  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 01:00 ist
Track the constituency-wise results for Nagaland elections 2023 with DH.
  • 16:15

    Check out the results of Noklak, Thonoknyu, Shamtorr-Chessore, Seyochung-Sitimi and Pungro-Kiphire Assembly constituencies below:

    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Noklak constituency here 👉Noklak
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Thonoknyu constituency here 👉Thonoknyu
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Shamtorr-Chessore constituency here 👉Shamtorr-Chessore
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Seyochung-Sitimi constituency here 👉Seyochung-Sitimi
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Pungro-Kiphire constituency here 👉Pungro-Kiphire
  • 16:14

    Track the results of Noksen, Longkhim Chare, Tuensang Sadar-I, Tuensang Sadar-II and Tobu Assembly constituencies below:

    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Noksen constituency here 👉Noksen
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Longkhim Chare constituency here 👉Longkhim Chare
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Tuensang Sadar-I constituency here 👉Tuensang Sadar-I
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Tuensang Sadar-II constituency here 👉Tuensang Sadar-II
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Tobu constituency here 👉Tobu
  • 16:14

    Check out the results of Mon Town, Aboi, Moka, Tamlu and Longleng Assembly constituencies below:

    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Mon Town constituency here 👉Mon Town
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Aboi constituency here 👉Aboi
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Moka constituency here 👉Moka
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Tamlu constituency here 👉Tamlu
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Longleng constituency here 👉Longleng
  • 16:13

    Track the results of Tizit, Wakching, Tapi, Phomching and Tehok Assembly constituencies below:

    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Tizit constituency here 👉Tizit
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Wakching constituency here 👉Wakching
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Tapi constituency here 👉Tapi
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Phomching constituency here 👉Phomching
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Tehok constituency here 👉Tehok
  • 16:12

    See the results of Satakha, Tyui, Wokha, Sanis and Bhandari Assembly constituencies below:

    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Satakha constituency here 👉Satakha
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Tyui constituency here 👉Tyui
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Wokha constituency here 👉Wokha
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Sanis constituency here 👉Sanis
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Bhandari constituency here 👉Bhandari
  • 16:12

    Check out the results of Akuluto, Atoizu, Suruhuto, Aghunato and Zunheboto Assembly constituencies below:

    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Akuluto constituency here 👉Akuluto
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Atoizu constituency here 👉Atoizu
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Suruhuto constituency here 👉Suruhuto
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Aghunato constituency here 👉Aghunato
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Zunheboto constituency here 👉Zunheboto
  • 16:11

    Track the results of Aonglenden, Mokokchung Town, Koridang, Jangpetkong and Alungtaki Assembly constituencies below:

    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Aonglenden constituency here 👉Aonglenden
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Mokokchung Town constituency here 👉Mokokchung Town
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Koridang constituency here 👉Koridang
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Jangpetkong constituency here 👉Jangpetkong
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Alungtaki constituency here 👉Alungtaki
  • 16:10

    See the results of Tuli, Arkakong, Impur, Angetyongpang and Monguya Assembly constituencies below:

    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Tuli constituency here 👉Tuli
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Arkakong constituency here 👉Arkakong
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Impur constituency here 👉Impur
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Angetyongpang constituency here 👉Angetyongpang
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Monguya constituency here 👉Monguya
  • 16:10

    Check out the results of Pfutsero, Chizami, Chazouba, Phek and Meluri Assembly constituencies below:

    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Pfutsero constituency here 👉Pfutsero
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Chizami constituency here 👉Chizami
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Chazouba constituency here 👉Chazouba
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Phek constituency here 👉Phek
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Meluri constituency here 👉Meluri
  • 16:09

    Track the results of Northern Angami-II, Tseminyu, Pughoboto, Southern Angami-I and Southern Angami-II Assembly constituencies below:

    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Northern Angami-II constituency here 👉Northern Angami-II
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Tseminyu constituency here 👉Tseminyu
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Pughoboto constituency here 👉Pughoboto
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Southern Angami-I constituency here 👉Southern Angami-I
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Southern Angami-II constituency here 👉Southern Angami-II

  • 16:07

    See the results of Tenning, Peren, Western Angami, Kohima Town and Northern Angami-I Assembly constituencies below:

    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Tenning constituency here 👉Tenning
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Peren constituency here 👉Peren
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Western Angami constituency here 👉Western Angami
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Kohima Town constituency here 👉Kohima Town
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Northern Angami-I constituency here 👉Northern Angami-I
  • 16:06

    Check out the results of Dimapur-I, Dimapur-II, Dimapur-III, Ghaspani-I and Ghaspani-II Assembly constituencies below:

    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Dimapur-I constituency here 👉Dimapur-I
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Dimapur-II constituency here 👉Dimapur-II
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Dimapur-III constituency here 👉Dimapur-III
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Ghaspani-I constituency here 👉Ghaspani-I
    Get the Nagaland election 2023 result for Ghaspani-II constituency here 👉Ghaspani-II