Political map takes on saffron hue after Assembly elections 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win Assembly polls in four states—Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa—as the Aam Admi Party (AAP) looks to shed the 'Delhi party' tag after a landslide victory in Punjab.
Despite Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi putting their best foot forward, the Congress was wiped out in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, failed to wrest power in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The party failed to beat the BJP, which retained power despite the anti-incumbency factor. Here's how the saffron wave looks like after the Assembly elections 2022 in five states:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention
BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?
'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride
Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber
New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners
Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories
Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world
How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline