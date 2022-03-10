Political map takes on saffron hue after Assembly elections 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win Assembly polls in four states—Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa—as the Aam Admi Party (AAP) looks to shed the 'Delhi party' tag after a landslide victory in Punjab.

Despite Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi putting their best foot forward, the Congress was wiped out in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, failed to wrest power in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The party failed to beat the BJP, which retained power despite the anti-incumbency factor. Here's how the saffron wave looks like after the Assembly elections 2022 in five states: