Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Ossudu Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Ossudu Assembly Constituency (AC No 3) in Puducherry district went to polls on April 6, 2021.



Puducherry Election Result 2021: Ossudu Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.



In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate E. Theeppainthan won Ossudu constituency seat by a margin of 9.00% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sai J Saravanan Kumar by 2330 votes.