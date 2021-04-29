Ossudu Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Ossudu Assembly Constituency Result 2021

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 29 2021, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 16:30 ist

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Ossudu Assembly Constituency (AC No 3) in Puducherry district went to polls on April 6, 2021. 
 
Puducherry Election Result 2021: Ossudu Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021. 
 
In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate E. Theeppainthan won Ossudu constituency seat by a margin of 9.00% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sai J Saravanan Kumar by 2330 votes.

