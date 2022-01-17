AAP to announce Punjab CM face tomorrow noon

AAP to announce Punjab CM face on January 18

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 17 2022, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 12:35 ist
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the party will announce the chief ministerial candidate for Punjab polls tomorrow. 

More to follow...

