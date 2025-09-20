Bengaluru: Bus runs over meat shop owner near Kanteerava Stadium

<p>Bengaluru: A 56-year-old mutton shop owner died after a private bus ran him over near Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday morning.</p>.<p>The bus driver fled, but was later arrested by the Halasuru Gate traffic police.</p>.<p>The victim, Rafatullah of DG Halli, was riding a two-wheeler when he skidded and fell near Siddalingaiah Junction. A bus coming from behind ran him over.</p>.Six killed in KSRTC bus accident at Kasaragod - Mangaluru border.<p>The police said the rear wheel crushed his chest and head, causing instant death.</p>.<p>The Halasuru Gate traffic police seized the bus and arrested the driver. A case was registered under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving endangering life.</p>