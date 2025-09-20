<p>New Delhi: Multiple schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Saturday morning, triggering panic and a swift response from police and bomb disposal squads, officials said.</p>.<p>The schools that reported receiving the threats include Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, they said.</p>.<p>Bomb disposal squads and police teams were rushed to the campuses. Students and staff members were evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said.</p>.Bomb threat forces IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Chennai.<p>"We are thoroughly checking the campuses. Nothing suspicious has been found yet," a senior police officer said, adding that search operations were continuing at the affected schools.</p>.<p>Authorities are probing the source of the threats and whether they were part of a coordinated attempt to create panic, police said. </p>