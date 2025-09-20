Air India Express launches daily direct Bengaluru-Bangkok flights   

<p>Bengaluru: Air India Express will start daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Bangkok from October 18.</p>.<p>The four-hour flight will depart Bengaluru at 11 am and reach Bangkok at 4.45 pm. The return flight will leave Bangkok at 5.45 pm and land in Bengaluru at 8.30 pm.</p>.Sales teams of Air India, Air India Express merged .<p>As an introductory offer, round-trip fares start at Rs 16,800, with bookings open on the airline’s website.</p>.<p>Air India Express currently operates more than 440 weekly flights from Bengaluru, connecting to 30 domestic cities and 13 international destinations, including Al Ain, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Phuket, Ras al Khaimah, Riyadh, Salalah, Sharjah, and Singapore. </p>