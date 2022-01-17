AAP's Punjab candidate Ashu Bangar resigns, says 'it's like a private company'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Punjab's Ferozepur (rural) constituency, Ashu Bangar, has resigned from the party, saying it is being run like a private company by leaders from Delhi.

Addressing the media in Ferozepur, poll debutant Bangar said he was being "humiliated and pressurised" by the AAP leadership. "Candidates are pressurised with threats that their ticket would be cancelled, so no one speaks up."

Bangar, who is yet to announce his next move, said AAP was functioning like a private company under state in-charge Raghav Chadha, who was behaving like a dictator and mentally torturing AAP volunteers. "All decisions are being taken from Delhi without taking local Punjabis taken into confidence."

He also took objection to the AAP's charge that Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Samyukt Samaj Morcha is in league with the BJP.

He said people were angry with Raghav Chadha over his remarks against farmers.

Responding to Bangar's allegations against AAP, state Congress media in-charge Alka Lamba said: "History repeats itself once again. In 2017 similar allegations were made against AAP and Punjabis never forgave them. It shows that only faces have changed but their modus operandi remains the same."

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase for the 117-member assembly on February 20.

