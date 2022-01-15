Congress releases list of candidates for Punjab polls; CM Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib

Congress on Saturday announced the first list of 86 candidates for Punjab Assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Chamkaur Sahib and state party chief Navjot Singh Siddhu from Amritsar East.

Channi will be defending his sitting seat but earlier there were discussions on fielding the Chief Minister from two seats.

Congress Manifesto Committee chairman and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Bajwa has been fielded from Qaidan, which was represented by his brother Fateh Jung, who crossed over to the BJP. There are at least four women on the list of Congress nominees.

Sidhu's close aide and minister Pargat Singh will fight from Jalandhar Cantt. Turncoat MLAs like Rupinder Ruby, a former AAP MLA, also has found space in the first list.

Punjab will go to polls in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be on March 10 along with four other states.

Deputy Chief Minister Om Prakash Soni will contest from his sitting seat Amritsar Central while another Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa has been fielded from Dera Baba Nanak. Punjab Congress Working president Kuljit will fight from Fatehgarh Saheb.

Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malavika Sood, who joined the party recently, has been fielded from Moga while singer Sidhu Mussewala has been fielded from Mansa.

Youth Congress leader Sandeep Jakhar, nephew of Congress Campaign Committee chief Sunil Jahkhar, is another name in the list fighting from Abohar.

Ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu (Ludhiana West), Aruna Chaudhury (Dina Nagar), Tript Rajinder Bajwa (Fatehgarh Churian), Rana Gurjeet Singh (Kapurthala), Manpreet Badal (Bathinda-Urban), Sangat Singh Gilzian (Urmar) and Gurkirat Kotli (Khanna) are also in the list.

