Punjab Assembly Elections: Bathinda Rural Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Bathinda Rural Assembly Constituency (AC No. 93) in Bathinda district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Bathinda Rural Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAP candidate Rupinder Kaur Ruby won Bathinda Rural constituency seat securing 51,572 votes, beating SAD candidate Er. Amit Rattan Kotfatta by a margin of 10,778 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bathinda Rural constituency were 1,55,113. Of that, 1,25,861 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

