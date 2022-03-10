Punjab Assembly Election Result 2022 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am at 117 centres in 66 locations

The stage is set for counting of votes on March 10 for 117 assembly seats in Punjab where the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has emerged as a major contender while the Congress is seeking to retain power in the multi-cornered contest. Track latest results of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 here!
AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann arrives to inspect arrangements at the Mohindra College, where Electronic Voting Machines are kept ahead of the counting of votes for Punjab Assembly polls, in Patiala, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Punjab gears up for counting of votes
The stage is set for counting of votes on Thursday for 117 assembly seats in Punjab where the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has emerged as a major contender while the Congress is seeking to retain power in the multi-cornered contest.
Various exit polls have predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form the next government in Punjab but a few have also forecast a hung assembly in the state which had witnessed a high-stakes contest on February 20.
Counting of votes will start at 8 am at 117 centres in 66 locations, said Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Wednesday.
A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, were in the fray.
The state recorded voter turnout of 71.95 per cent. It was the lowest percentage as compared to the voting percentage observed in three previous assembly elections.
Congress may relegate itself to the margins with the real possibility of AAP ousting it from power in Punjab
As Monday's exit poll numbers suggested an AAP-victory in Punjab, the Congress party would still try to find a silver lining in their Chief Ministerial candidate for the northern state, Charanjit Singh Channi.
Punjab Assembly Election Result 2017
Track latest results of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 here!