<p>Mumbai: To promote and propagate the cultivation of broccoli, which has become a super food, the Centre will set up a Centre of Excellence and provide necessary support for cultivation, storage and processing, said Dr Mehraj A S, Deputy Commissioner (Natural Farming and Climate Change), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoA&FW).</p><p>The government’s assurance came at the Broccoli Consumption Conference-2026' organized in Mumbai.</p>.Maharashtra civic polls | Maha Yuti to sweep Mumbai? Exit polls favour BJP & allies, predict blow to Thackerays.<p>“This is the first broccoli conference to be held in the vegetable sector and it will be important in the field of value addition and health. Farmers do not need to be taught how to cultivate, they should only be given a market. We can set up a center of excellence in the field of broccoli. For this, we can get help from the Japanese government. The cold storage facility for potatoes will have to be improved for broccoli. In the future, organic cultivation of broccoli will also be important, for which the government will provide necessary help,” said Dr Mehraj. </p><p>Former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikanth said: "When I started playing cricket, health was not an important issue. But now my wife makes me drink broccoli soup four times a week. While playing cricket, I always preferred natural sports. Along with a healthy life Everyone should do whatever is necessary to live a happy life.” </p><p>On this occasion, the Central Agriculture Commissioner Dr. P. K. Singh, Japanese Consul Yagi Koji, special guests Dr. Mehraj A.S, Managing Director of Sakata Seed Kenji Takikawa, Javier Bernabu, the father of the broccoli revolution in Spain, and Professor Dr. Shalini Arya were present.</p>