Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Will implement a policy to set up Centre of Excellence for broccoli: Dr Mehraj A S

The government’s assurance came at the Broccoli Consumption Conference-2026' organized in Mumbai.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 00:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 00:09 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us