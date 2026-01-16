Menu
News in Pics | January 16, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 00:30 IST
Common cranes, which, according to Lake Hula Park are part of a group of 16,000 and mostly arrived from Northwest Russia, gather at Lake Hula in northern Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Common cranes, which, according to Lake Hula Park are part of a group of 16,000 and mostly arrived from Northwest Russia, winter at Lake Hula in northern Israel.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Patrouille Suisse draws a heart in the sky before the men's downhill training, in Wengen, Switzerland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Austria's Daniel Hemetsberger in action during the men's downhill training.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Outdoor sports enthusiast Ushakova participates in the so-called "Dubak Challenge" outside Krasnoyarsk.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People witness a drone show during 'Shaurya Sandhya' as part of the 78th Army Day celebrations, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 16 January 2026, 00:30 IST
