News in Pics | January 16, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Common cranes, which, according to Lake Hula Park are part of a group of 16,000 and mostly arrived from Northwest Russia, gather at Lake Hula in northern Israel.
The Patrouille Suisse draws a heart in the sky before the men's downhill training, in Wengen, Switzerland.
Austria's Daniel Hemetsberger in action during the men's downhill training.
Outdoor sports enthusiast Ushakova participates in the so-called "Dubak Challenge" outside Krasnoyarsk.
People witness a drone show during 'Shaurya Sandhya' as part of the 78th Army Day celebrations, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur.
Published 16 January 2026, 00:30 IST