TMC vows 'Bengal model' for Tripura in manifesto

TMC releases manifesto for Tripura polls, promises 'Bengal model of development'

The manifesto was launched a day ahead of party chief Mamata Banerjee's visit to the state

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 05 2023, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 18:41 ist
: TMC MP Sushmita Dev along with others releases party's manifesto for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo

The Trinamool Congress released its manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections on Sunday, promising 2 lakh new jobs, Rs 1,000 per month for school students in classes 4 to 8 and unemployed youths, and social welfare schemes on the lines of those in West Bengal.

The manifesto was launched a day ahead of party chief Mamata Banerjee's visit to the state. The TMC is fighting 28 assembly seats in the February 16 election.

Addressing a press conference, West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu said that if the party is voted to power in the state, it will create 2 lakh jobs in five years with 50,000 new jobs in the first year itself.

"All vacant posts in the government departments will be filled up on mission mode," he said.

Also Read | CPI(M), Congress alliance in Tripura attempt to save parties' existence: J P Nadda

"The TMC will provide assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to jobless youths, and 10,323 retrenched teachers will also get the benefit until their legal matter is resolved," he said.

The TMC promised a skill university, student credit cards and easy loans for those who want to pursue higher education.

"Rs 1,000 annual stipend will be given to the students in classes 4 to 8," he said.

West Bengal Industries Minister Shashi Panja said the Trinamool Congress is committed to implement welfare schemes such as Kanyashri and Lakkhir Bhandar, among others, in the Northeastern state.

TMC's state in-charge Rajib Banerjee said the promises made in the manifesto will be implemented in true spirit if the party is voted to power.

"Our leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee do what they promise unlike others," he said.

Claiming that no other state in the country has seen as much growth as West Bengal in the last 11 years, he said the manifesto has been formulated in accordance with the "Bengal model of development".

The West Bengal chief minister will reach Tripura on Monday to lead the party's election campaign, state TMC president Pijush Kanti Biswas said, adding that during her visit, she will hold a roadshow and address a rally.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

TMC
Tripura Elections 2023
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023
Indian Politics
Mamata Banerjee

What's Brewing

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

Information overload & need for 'critical ignoring’

Information overload & need for 'critical ignoring’

 