Tripura: BJP-IPFT alliance gets majority in 60-member assembly, returns to power

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP bagged 30 seats while the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) got one

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Mar 02 2023, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 18:01 ist
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha being garlanded by BJP supporters after the party's good performance in the Assembly elections. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP-IPFT alliance won 31 seats in the 60-member Tripura assembly, securing its return to power in the northeastern state for the second time in a row.

Track live updates

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP bagged 30 seats while the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) got one. The saffron party is leading in two more seats as results of 57 seats were declared on Thursday.

“The BJP’s victory was expected… We were eagerly waiting for it. Our responsibility has been increased with the decisive mandate,” outgoing Chief Minister Manik Saha, who won from Town Bardowali defeating his nearest Congress rival Ashish Kumar Saha by 1,257 votes.

