Tripura Election: Bagma Assembly constituency result 2023

In Tripura Assembly Election 2023, Bagma constituency (AC No. 30) in South Tripura district voted on February 16. Tripura, which has over 28.13 lakh registered voters, reported a voter turnout of nearly 90 per cent amid reports of six minor violent incidents.

The state had registered 90 per cent polling even in 2018 when BJP and its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), dislodged the 25-year-long left government led by the CPI(M).

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Tripura is scheduled to end on March 22, 2023.

Bagma is one of the 35 Assembly seats won by the BJP in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of the Bagma constituency in the Tripura election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Tripura election 2018, BJP candidate Ram Pada Jamatia won Bagma Assembly constituency seat after securing 24074 votes. The BJP candidate defeated CPM candidate Naresh Chandra Jamatia by a margin of 2833 votes.

In the last elections, the BJP ended the Left's two-decade-old rule but the difference in their respective vote shares was just a little over one per cent. The BJP alone secured 43.59 per cent vote share as opposed to CPI(M), which received 42.22 per cent votes. BJP's ally IPFT got eight seats with seven per cent votes.

In 2018, Bagma constituency had 51348 electors, including 25867 males and 25481 females.

The Bagma assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.377% in 2018, according to Election Commission of India.