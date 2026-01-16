Menu
Child sitting in mother’s lap killed as nilgai jumps into moving car in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

As their car crossed the Do Khambha area on the Guna bypass, two nilgai suddenly came running onto the road, police said.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 06:55 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 06:55 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshAccident

