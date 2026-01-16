Menu
EC 'gaslighting' citizens: Rahul Gandhi on indelible ink row in Maharashtra civic polls

Earlier, Mumbai Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Varsha Gaikwad posted a video of her party colleague using acetone to wipe off the ink from his finger.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 07:04 IST
Published 16 January 2026
