Tripura Election: Boxanagar Assembly constituency result 2023

In Tripura Assembly Election 2023, Boxanagar constituency (AC No. 20) in West Tripura district voted on February 16. Tripura, which has over 28.13 lakh registered voters, reported a voter turnout of nearly 90 per cent amid reports of six minor violent incidents.

The state had registered 90 per cent polling even in 2018 when BJP and its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), dislodged the 25-year-long left government led by the CPI(M).

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Tripura is scheduled to end on March 22, 2023.

Boxanagar is one of the 16 Assembly seats won by the CPI(M) in 2018 elections.

In Tripura election 2018, CPM candidate Sahid Choudhuri won Boxanagar Assembly constituency seat after securing 19862 votes. The CPM candidate defeated BJP candidate Baharul Islam Majumder by a margin of 8015 votes.

In the last elections, the BJP ended the Left's two-decade-old rule but the difference in their respective vote shares was just a little over one per cent. The BJP alone secured 43.59 per cent vote share as opposed to CPI(M), which received 42.22 per cent votes. BJP's ally IPFT got eight seats with seven per cent votes.

In 2018, Boxanagar constituency had 37857 electors, including 19538 males and 18319 females.

The Boxanagar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 56.948% in 2018, according to Election Commission of India.