Tripura Election: Dhanpur Assembly constituency result 2023

Tripura Election: Dhanpur constituency result

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Tripura is scheduled to end on March 22, 2023

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 24 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 16:00 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

In Tripura Assembly Election 2023, Dhanpur constituency (AC No. 23) in West Tripura district voted on February 16. Tripura, which has over 28.13 lakh registered voters, reported a voter turnout of nearly 90 per cent amid reports of six minor violent incidents.

The state had registered 90 per cent polling even in 2018 when BJP and its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), dislodged the 25-year-long left government led by the CPI(M).

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Tripura is scheduled to end on March 22, 2023.

Dhanpur is one of the 16 Assembly seats won by the CPI(M) in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of the Dhanpur constituency in the Tripura election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Tripura election 2018, CPM candidate Manik Sarkar won Dhanpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 22176 votes. The CPM candidate defeated BJP candidate Pratima Bhoumik by a margin of 5441 votes.

In the last elections, the BJP ended the Left's two-decade-old rule but the difference in their respective vote shares was just a little over one per cent. The BJP alone secured 43.59 per cent vote share as opposed to CPI(M), which received 42.22 per cent votes. BJP's ally IPFT got eight seats with seven per cent votes. 

In 2018, Dhanpur constituency had 43863 electors, including 22859 males and 21004 females.

The Dhanpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.817% in 2018, according to Election Commission of India.

