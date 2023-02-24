Tripura Election: Kanchanpur Assembly constituency result 2023

In Tripura Assembly Election 2023, Kanchanpur constituency (AC No. 60) in North Tripura district voted on February 16. Tripura, which has over 28.13 lakh registered voters, reported a voter turnout of nearly 90 per cent amid reports of six minor violent incidents.

The state had registered 90 per cent polling even in 2018 when BJP and its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), dislodged the 25-year-long left government led by the CPI(M).

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Tripura is scheduled to end on March 22, 2023.

Kanchanpur is one of eight Assembly seats won by the IPFT in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of the Kanchanpur constituency in the Tripura election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Tripura election 2018, IPFT candidate Prem Kumar Reang won Kanchanpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 19448 votes. The IPFT candidate defeated CPM candidate Rajendra Reang by a margin of 4131 votes.

In the last elections, the BJP ended the Left's two-decade-old rule but the difference in their respective vote shares was just a little over one per cent. The BJP alone secured 43.59 per cent vote share as opposed to CPI(M), which received 42.22 per cent votes. BJP's ally IPFT got eight seats with seven per cent votes.

In 2018, Kanchanpur constituency had 42028 electors, including 21428 males and 20600 females.

The Kanchanpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 51.29% in 2018, according to Election Commission of India.