Tripura Election: Teliamura Assembly constituency result 2023

In Tripura Assembly Election 2023, Teliamura constituency (AC No. 28) in West Tripura district voted on February 16. Tripura, which has over 28.13 lakh registered voters, reported a voter turnout of nearly 90 per cent amid reports of six minor violent incidents.

The state had registered 90 per cent polling even in 2018 when BJP and its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), dislodged the 25-year-long left government led by the CPI(M).

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Tripura is scheduled to end on March 22, 2023.

Teliamura is one of the 35 Assembly seats won by the BJP in 2018 elections.

In Tripura election 2018, BJP candidate Kalyani Roy won Teliamura Assembly constituency seat after securing 22077 votes. The BJP candidate defeated CPM candidate Gouri Das by a margin of 7179 votes.

In the last elections, the BJP ended the Left's two-decade-old rule but the difference in their respective vote shares was just a little over one per cent. The BJP alone secured 43.59 per cent vote share as opposed to CPI(M), which received 42.22 per cent votes. BJP's ally IPFT got eight seats with seven per cent votes.

In 2018, Teliamura constituency had 42907 electors, including 21580 males and 21327 females.

The Teliamura assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 55.861% in 2018, according to Election Commission of India.