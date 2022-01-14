2 former UP ministers join Samajwadi Party; Swami Prasad Maurya vows to 'finish' BJP

Former Uttar Pradesh ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, who resigned this week from the Yogi Adityanath government, on Friday joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Maurya said that all his efforts would be to free Uttar Pradesh from the misrule of the BJP. He said that the Yogi Adityanath government has misled the people of the state. "I want to tell the BJP that its countdown to failure begins today," he said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, while welcoming the leaders into his party, said that the BJP was robbing the poor to give benefit to the rich.

Taking a dig at deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, he said, "Now that these leaders have come here, I wonder what will happen to those who are made to sit on stools."

Five BJP MLAs and Apna Dal (Sonelal) legislator Amar Singh Chaudhary also joined the SP in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav. The five BJP MLAs who joined the SP are Bhagwati Sagar (Bilhaur in Kanpur), Roshanlal Verma (Tilhar in Shahjahanpur), Vinay Shakya (Bidhuna in Auraiya), Brijesh Prajapati (Tindwari in Bahraich) and Mukesh Verma (Shikohabad in Firozabad).

Chaudhary is MLA from Shohratgarh.

They were given the SP membership at its office here.

The resignation of state Labour Minister Maurya had come as a jolt to the ruling BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The developments appear to strengthen the SP’s influence among the non-Yadav OBCs in the state, less than a month before the crucial elections that will also have an impact on the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to have a seven-phase poll beginning from February 10.

(With inputs from agencies)

