Why is BJP not talking about price rise?: Akhilesh

Akhilesh questions why BJP is not discussing rise in price of commodities

He also questioned the BJP's claims that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath worked 24 hours a day for the welfare of the poor and the youth

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Mar 02 2022, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 10:06 ist
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has questioned why top BJP leaders are not talking about rising prices in their election speeches. He also questioned the BJP's claims that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath worked 24 hours a day for the welfare of the poor and the youth.

He questioned—if the claim was correct— why the government had failed to fill up 11 lakh vacancies lying vacant in various government departments for the past five years. "There senior leaders are addressing voters daily, but none of them talk about rising prices of essential commodities," he said in a statement.

Akhilesh said the BJP claimed to have provided free LPG cylinders to people. "But what their (BJP) leaders do not tell is the fact that when cylinders were given to the poor, their refill cost was Rs 400 and today, a cylinder refill costs about Rs 1,000."

Also Read — BJP workers attacked my convoy: Ex-UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya

Akhilesh, while addressing meetings in Ballia on Tuesday evening, recalled how the district played an important role in every revolution that has taken place in India and said this election was no different.

Accusing the ruling BJP of having taken people of the state for a ride by promising the moon and then failing to deliver, he said, "The BJP practices 'chhal' (deceit) but this time, "the contest here is between 'chhalia' and Ballia".

He said that in the sixth phase of polling on Thursday, the BJP will be cut to size by the voters. 

Akhilesh Yadav

