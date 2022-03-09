Amid EVM row, Samajwadi Party demands webcast of counting process in Uttar Pradesh

Amid allegations of illegal shifting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Varanasi, the Samajwadi Party has demanded webcast of the entire counting process in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

The party tweeted the on-camera statement of an official conceding there were 'lapses'. Varanasi's Commissioner Deepak Agarwal appeared to accept that there was a lapse in protocol in the movement of EVMs. However, he insisted that the vote machines in question were only for training purposes.

"If you talk about the protocol for the movement of EVMs, there was a lapse in the protocol, I accept that. But I can guarantee you, it is impossible to take away machines used in voting," he said and explained that there were CCTV cameras, security guards and political party representatives at the counting centres.

"Political party workers can even sit outside the centres to keep an eye," the Commissioner added.

The Samajwadi Party shared the comment on Twitter and said it was an admission that protocol was not followed.

"There is information of violations in EVMs from various districts. On whose order is this happening? Are officials under pressure from the Chief Minister's (Yogi Adityanath) Office? The Election Commission must clarify," the Samajwadi Party tweeted, tagging the Election Commission.

