Battle for UP: BJP may replace over one-fourth of sitting MLAs amid anti-incumbency fears

Apparently wary of a possible anti-incumbency and a negative feedback from ground-level workers, the BJP could drop over one-fourth of its sitting MLAs in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources in the BJP here, the saffron party was likely to finalise the names of its candidates for the first two phases of the seven-phase elections in the state in the next few days.

A meeting of the BJP state election committee was held here on Monday evening in which the names of the prospective candidates for the first two phases were discussed. "The names recommended by the state election committee will be sent to the central leadership. A final decision will be taken by the central leaders," said a senior BJP functionary here on Tuesday.

Also read: In battle for UP, Bihar parties may upset the apple cart

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior state leaders would hold a meeting with the central leadership in Delhi to discuss the names of the candidates, sources said. The party is likely to release its first list of candidates for UP polls later this week.

Sources, privy to the deliberations at the state election committee meeting, said that more than one hundred sitting MLAs could be denied re-nomination. "We had conducted a survey to get the feedback of the workers in different constituencies. We have received negative feedback from the ground against more than one hundred legislators. They may be denied tickets this time and replaced," said the BJP leader while speaking to DH here.

Sources said that the saffron party was also wary of the reports that many of the sitting MLAs could switch loyalty and join the rival camps if they were denied re-nomination.

In fact the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday claimed that over two dozen BJP sitting MLAs were in touch with the party. "Many BJP legislators have contacted us. Most of them are seeking tickets in the forthcoming polls. Senior party leaders will decide about their induction," said an SP leader here.

Already three BJP MLAs, Radha Krishna Sharma, Rakesh Rathore and Bharati Verma, have joined the SP and were promised nomination in the polls.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: