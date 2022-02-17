UP Polls: Mulayam campaigns for Akhilesh in Mainpuri

Battle for UP: Mulayam Singh Yadav campaigns for Akhilesh Yadav in Mainpuri

Mulayam asked the voters to beware of BJP which is the 'biggest liar'

IANS
IANS, Mainpuri (UP),
  • Feb 17 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 16:22 ist
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and party founder Mulayam Singh during a public meeting for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, in Mainpuri. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Thursday, campaigned for Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal in Mainpuri and asked people to ensure a big margin of victory for Akhilesh.

Addressing his first election rally, Mulayam said, "If the Samajwadi Party forms government, it will ensure jobs for the youth. If the youth does not have means of livelihood, how will they look after their families?"

He said that the Samajwadi Party always does what it says and never betrays the people.

Welcoming his father to Karhal, Akhilesh said that Mulayam's presence had given him blessings.

He asked the voters to beware of BJP which is the 'biggest liar'.

Mainpuri is the parliamentary constituency of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh is contesting his first assembly elections from Karhal in the district.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Polls
UP Elections
India News
Indian Politics
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party

What's Brewing

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Bappi Lahiri funeral: Family & Friends bid final adieu!

Bappi Lahiri funeral: Family & Friends bid final adieu!

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

First woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

First woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

A clock could transform fundamental physics

A clock could transform fundamental physics

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

 