Battle for UP: Mulayam Singh Yadav campaigns for Akhilesh Yadav in Mainpuri

Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Thursday, campaigned for Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal in Mainpuri and asked people to ensure a big margin of victory for Akhilesh.

Addressing his first election rally, Mulayam said, "If the Samajwadi Party forms government, it will ensure jobs for the youth. If the youth does not have means of livelihood, how will they look after their families?"

He said that the Samajwadi Party always does what it says and never betrays the people.

Welcoming his father to Karhal, Akhilesh said that Mulayam's presence had given him blessings.

He asked the voters to beware of BJP which is the 'biggest liar'.

Mainpuri is the parliamentary constituency of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh is contesting his first assembly elections from Karhal in the district.

Check out DH's latest videos: