BJP indulging in politics of negativity: Akhilesh Yadav

Those talking of the Kairana exodus will have to migrate out of Uttar Pradesh after the assembly polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday as he accused the BJP of indulging in politics of negativity.

Addressing a press conference with alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary in Shamli's Kairana, Yadav hit out at the BJP-led governments both in the state as well as at the Centre.

“The BJP is indulging in politics of negativity. The SP-RLD tie-up stands for brotherhood. Those talking of the Kairana exodus, will have to migrate out of UP after the polls,” Yadav said.

He also ridiculed the centre’s terming of the annual financial statement amrit kaal, asking whether the previous budgets were “poison”.

“Diamonds, slippers and shoes have been made cheaper in the budget. How will cheaper diamonds help the poor? The slippers and shoes of the poor and youths have got worn out but the BJP is unable to resolve their problems.

“The BJP's time is coming to end in UP,” Yadav said.

