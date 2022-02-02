BJP indulging in politics of negativity: Akhilesh Yadav

Those talking of the Kairana exodus will have to migrate out of Uttar Pradesh after the assembly polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday as he accused the BJP of indulging in politics of negativity.
Addressing a press conference with alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary in Shamli's Kairana, Yadav hit out at the BJP-led governments both in the state as well as at the Centre.
Also Read: UP Polls: Will Yogi survive the Kalidas jinx?
“The BJP is indulging in politics of negativity. The SP-RLD tie-up stands for brotherhood. Those talking of the Kairana exodus, will have to migrate out of UP after the polls,” Yadav said.
He also ridiculed the centre’s terming of the annual financial statement amrit kaal, asking whether the previous budgets were “poison”.
“Diamonds, slippers and shoes have been made cheaper in the budget. How will cheaper diamonds help the poor? The slippers and shoes of the poor and youths have got worn out but the BJP is unable to resolve their problems.
“The BJP's time is coming to end in UP,” Yadav said.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget
Small satellites take to the skies
Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold
DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections
The world's longest-reigning monarchs
DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself
Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession
Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years
'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'