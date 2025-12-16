Menu
Maharashtra: Thane’s tourism gets a major boost

The projects were announced by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the state’s Urban Development Minister and Thane district’s Guardian Minister.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 03:47 IST
Published 16 December 2025, 03:47 IST
