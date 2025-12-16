<p>Thane: In what would give a major boost to tourism, Mumbai’s sister city of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thane">Thane </a>is set to get a 260-metre tall viewing tower, which would be the tallest in India besides many other attractions like a bird sanctuary, amusement park, adventure park, snow park, aquarium, science centre and a museum dedicated to the Agri-Koli communities. </p><p>The projects were announced by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the state’s Urban Development Minister and Thane district’s Guardian Minister.</p><p>Shinde was accompanied by Thane Municipal Corporation’s Commissioner-cum-Administrator Saurabh Rao.</p>.Maharashtra to launch India's first-ever Pod taxi connecting Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayandar; check all details here.<p>The initiatives were announced on Monday in the run up to the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. </p><p>“The 260 metres tall viewing tower will be the tallest in India. It will be constructed on a 50 acres stretch along the Thane Creek,” Shinde said, pointing out that the Eiffel Tower in Paris is 300 metres tall. </p><p>Shinde, who represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Thane, said that a grand Convention Centre is coming up in Kasarvadavli while a 25-acre Town Park will be built in Kolshet. </p><p>Besides, a Music Concert Centre will come up on 25 acres and an Ultra-Modern Sports Complex on 50 acres. </p><p>Additionally, the Thane Municipal Corporation will develop an 18.4 km “Anandvan Green Corridor”, connecting the Sanjay Gandhi National Park near the Mira-Bhayandar boundary.</p><p>Most projects have entered the tendering stage and will be developed on a BOT (Build–Operate–Transfer) basis.</p>