BJP not allowing girls to wear hijab and study: Owaisi

Owaisi claimed that the incidents in Karnataka were a 'grave violation' of the Constitution

IANS
IANS, Sambhal ,
  • Feb 09 2022, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 09:57 ist
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Credit: IANS Photo

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has brought the 'hijab' row to Uttar Pradesh elections.

"The BJP government is not allowing our daughters to wear a hijab and study but Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about empowering Muslim women with the triple talaq law. Is this his Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign pitch?" asked Owaisi while campaigning in Sambhal on Tuesday.

Owaisi was referring to the controversy that began in January this year at a government college in Karnataka's Udupi when six girls wearing headscarves were asked to leave campus.

Also Read: The hijab controversy: Propagation of religion not a crime 

On Tuesday, protests took a violent turn. The matter has spread to other parts of the state as well.

Owaisi said: "The Prime Minister spoke twice in Parliament but never mentioned the situation in Karnataka. National data shows that many Muslim girls between three to 25 years of age have never been to school. This is what the Prime Minister is doing to those who are trying to get educated. Isn't it a joke?"

He further said: "It is evening now and you wait, within minutes, all television channels will start showing how Muslim women are being suppressed in the name of hijab. Why are you in love with our women? What I wear, what my daughter wears, or what my wife wears -- it is none of your business. I won't mind if you don't wear anything at all."

The AIMIM chief added, "I salute the women of Karnataka. I tweeted about how a burqa-clad woman walked into a saffron crowd and chanted 'Allah Hu Akbar'. This is the courage every Muslim should have."

Owaisi claimed that the incidents in Karnataka were a 'grave violation' of the Constitution.

"This time, don't vote for a king. Vote for development. Vote for AIMIM as this is the only party that does not treat you like a commodity to be remembered only during polls," he added.

