Several exit polls on Monday forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) getting anywhere between 326 and 211 seats, and its main challenger Samajwadi Party-led alliance getting anywhere between 160 and 71 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly. The polls are a litmus test for the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where PM Narendra Modi will seek a third consecutive term. Stay tuned for updates.