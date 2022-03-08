Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Hastinapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Hastinapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 45) in Meerut district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Hastinapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dinesh Khatik won Hastinapur constituency seat securing 99436 votes, beating BSP candidate Yogesh Verma by a margin of 36062 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Hastinapur constituency were 326707. Of that, 2,20,358 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hastinapur assembly constituency.