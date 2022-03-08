Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Hastinapur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Hastinapur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 45) in Meerut district went to polls on February 10, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Hastinapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dinesh Khatik won Hastinapur constituency seat securing 99436 votes, beating BSP candidate Yogesh Verma by a margin of 36062 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Hastinapur constituency were 326707. Of that, 2,20,358 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hastinapur assembly constituency.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style
In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen
Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails
Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village
Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'
DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell
Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there
Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'