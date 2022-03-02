Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Jalesar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Jalesar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 106) in Etah district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Jalesar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar won Jalesar constituency seat securing 81502 votes, beating SP candidate Ranjeet Suman by a margin of 19808 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jalesar constituency were 280441. Of that, 1,83,452 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

