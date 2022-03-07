Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Kaptanganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Kaptanganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 308) in Basti district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Kaptanganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Chandra Prakash Alias Ca Chandra Prakash Shukl won Kaptanganj constituency seat securing 70527 votes, beating BSP candidate Ram Prasad Chaudhary by a margin of 6827 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Kaptanganj constituency were 345727. Of that, 1,99,226 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

