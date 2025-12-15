<p>New Delhi: President <a href="https://google.com/search?q=droupadi+murmu+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggBEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDsyBggCEEUYPDIGCAMQRRg8MgYIBBBFGDzSAQgyMzEwajBqN6gCCLACAfEF9-t7bzagCRA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Droupadi Murmu</a> has recommended the introduction of 'Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB - G RAM G Bill, 2025' in Lok Sabha.</p><p>She has also given her permission for the introduction of Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 (SHANTI Bill, 2025).</p><p>While the content of 'VB - G RAM G Bill, 2025' is not immediately known, it is speculated that the proposed legislation may deal with the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. There were also reports that MGNREGA will be renamed as 'Pujya Bapu Gramin Rozgar Yojana'.</p>.President Murmu rejects mercy plea of man convicted for rape, murder of 2-year-old in Maharashtra.<p>From the title of the Bill, it appears that it deals with guarantees for employment in rural areas and a livelihood mission. This is the second Bill to have Viksit Bharat in the nomenclature of a draft legislation, the first being The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill 2025, which merges various higher educational bodies into one.</p><p>The President has recommended the introduction of the Bill in Lok Sabha under Article 117(1) of the Constitution and also consideration of the Bill under Article 117(3) of the Constitution, according to the Bulletin issued by Lok Sabha on Sunday night.</p><p>The SHANTI Bill has been recommended for introduction under Article 117(1) of the Constitution.</p><p>Provisions in the Article 117 makes it clear that a money bill shall not be introduced or moved except on the recommendation of the President and a Bill making such provision shall not be introduced in the Rajya Sabha. </p>