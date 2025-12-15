Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

President Droupadi Murmu permits introduction of ‘VB - G RAM G Bill’

She has also given her permission for the introduction of Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 (SHANTI Bill, 2025).
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 03:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 02:15 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuLok SabhaBill

Follow us on :

Follow Us