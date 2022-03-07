Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Menhdawal Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Menhdawal Assembly Constituency (AC No. 312) in S. Kabir Nagar district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Menhdawal Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Rakesh Singh Baghel won Menhdawal constituency seat securing 86976 votes, beating BSP candidate Anil Kumar Tripathi by a margin of 42914 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Menhdawal constituency were 438464. Of that, 2,22,157 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

