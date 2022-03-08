Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mubarakpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mubarakpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 346) in Azamgarh district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mubarakpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Shah Alam Urf Guddu Jamali won Mubarakpur constituency seat securing 70705 votes, beating SP candidate Akhilesh Yadav by a margin of 688 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mubarakpur constituency were 317233. Of that, 1,91,363 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Mubarakpur assembly constituency.