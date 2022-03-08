Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Mungra Badshahpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Mungra Badshahpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 368) in Jaunpur district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Mungra Badshahpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BSP candidate Sushma Patel won Mungra Badshahpur constituency seat securing 69557 votes, beating BJP candidate Seema Dwivedi by a margin of 5920 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Mungra Badshahpur constituency were 354027. Of that, 2,02,092 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

