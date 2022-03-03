Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sishamau Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sishamau Assembly Constituency (AC No. 213) in Kanpur Nagar district goes to polls on February 20, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sishamau Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Hazi Irfan Solanki won Sishamau constituency seat securing 73030 votes, beating BJP candidate Suresh Awasthi by a margin of 5826 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sishamau constituency were 272294. Of that, 1,53,431 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Sishamau assembly constituency.