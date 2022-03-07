Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Tulsipur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Tulsipur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 291) in Balrampur district goes to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Tulsipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Kailash Nath Shukla won Tulsipur constituency seat securing 62296 votes, beating INC candidate Zeba Rizwan by a margin of 18659 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tulsipur constituency were 367415. Of that, 1,95,020 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Tulsipur assembly constituency.