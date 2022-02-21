Uttar Pradesh polls: Rape survivor's mother battles to survive intimidation, caste, communal push in Unnao

Fielded by Congress from Unnao Sadar assembly seat, Asha Singh, who led the fight for justice for her daughter, who had been raped by former BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Senger, is now battling to survive caste and communal push besides intimidatory tactics by her opponents.

A novice in politics, Asha Singh has been fighting battles on several fronts as she seeks to portray herself as a victim and garner the sympathy of the electorate, especially the women.

Asha alleged that the BSP nominee from the seat Devendra Singh 'threatened' her to withdraw from the contest lest she should face 'consequences'. "Devendra Singh, who faces cases of murder, extortion and other crimes, used his security personnel to threaten me and my daughters," she said. She also wrote a letter to BSP supremo Mayawati to cancel Devendra's nomination.

Devendra Singh, however, rejected the allegations. "The allegations are politically motivated...I never tried to threaten anyone...it is a political stunt to gain the sympathy of the voters," he claimed.

Also Read | Congress bets on public sympathy in Unnao Sadar seat, BJP cites govt work, policies

Asha has also been battling Senger, who though, was currently lodged in jail after being sentenced to life imprisonment by the court on charges of rape and conspiring to kill the victim’s father in police custody, yet his influence could be felt in the seat, especially among the 'Thakur' community, which numbered around 60 thousand here.

Many among the 'Thakurs' considered Senger, who had represented this seat in 2002 as a BSP nominee before shifting to the neighbouring Bangarmau assembly seat, to be 'innocent' and alleged that he was 'framed' in the case. ''Senger is innocent....he has been a victim of a conspiracy hatched by his opponents,'' said Manish Singh, a local resident.

Senger had raped the victim when she had gone to meet him to seek help in getting a job in 2017. A case against Senger was lodged on the orders of the court. The then MLA allegedly had the victim's father arrested on fictitious charges. He died in Unnao jail under mysterious circumstances a few days later.

A probe later found the doctors at the jail and the district hospital guilty of negligence substantiating the allegations of foul play by the victim's family. The victim's father had been thrashed by Senger's brother and goons inside the police station in Unnao district after the family dared to lodge a complaint of rape. He was tied to a tree and beaten by the MLA's goons after he refused to withdraw the complaint.

A video showing the victim's father sitting inside the police station amid the supporters of the MLA had also gone viral on social networking sites. The injuries on his body were also visible in the video.

BJP candidate from the seat Pankaj Gupta, who had won the seat in 2017 polls by a huge margin of over 40 thousand votes, is considered to be a veteran and he relied on the support of the 'Thakurs' and other upper-caste Hindus besides the other traditional voters of the BJP. He dismisses claims there is "sympathy" for Asha Singh.

''The people here will be voting for the development of the state,'' Gupta says. Senior leaders of his party, including UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, however, raked up issues like communal riots, Ram Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Dham project, during their election allies here.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Manisha Deepak, whose husband Deepak Kumar had won the seat in a by-poll in 2014. Many believe that the contest here is between the BJP and SP.

Asha Singh, however, remains undeterred by the stature of her rivals and exudes confidence that she will give her opponents a tough fight and also emerge victoriously. ''My fight is for every woman...I have been getting huge support from the women,'' she said apparently banking on over 1.75 lakh women voters in the constituency.

Asha's election campaign remained low key and mostly confined to door-to-door canvassing. Her two daughters also accompany her beside a few Congress workers. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had held a roadshow in Unnao on Sunday during which she appealed to the electorate to support Asha.

It remains to be seen if Asha survives the political attacks and emerge victoriously. Polling would be held here on Wednesday.

Check out the latest videos from DH: