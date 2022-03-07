Varanasi voters get special invite to cast votes

Voters in Varanasi have received a special invitation letter from the district election officials for exercising their franchise on Monday.

This invitation letter 'Amantran Patra Loktantra ka Mahaparva' with the logo of Election Commission of India as well as systematic voters' education and electoral participation (SWEEP), has been issued by the district election office in Varanasi.

The Amantran Patra reads - 'Bhej rahe hai sneha nimantran, matdata tumhe bulane ko, 7 March ko bhool na jana, vote dalne aaney ko'.

The date and timing of voting are also mentioned while the venue is mentioned as 'your polling centre'.

The district election officer Kaushal Raj Sharma also made it clear that tea and food kiosks and vending will be allowed till 4 pm on Monday to ensure that policemen and others on duty do not face inconvenience. However, sitting inside kiosks and food outlets will not be permitted on the polling day.

