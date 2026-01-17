Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homescience

Pollens hide keys to India’s climatic history

By identifying and counting these pollen grains, a science known as palynology, the researchers reconstructed past vegetation and, in turn, past climate.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 20:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 20:15 IST
Science NewsSpecialsDH Spotlight

Follow us on :

Follow Us