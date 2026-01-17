<p>On New Year’s Day, Kesar Singh of Khunana village in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, who sustained grievous injuries in a bear attack, was airlifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, for medical treatment.</p>.<p>On the night of December 31, two people returning home on Shyampur Haat Road in Rishikesh faced a life-threatening situation when a bear chased them through their colony street. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the video later went viral.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Agri sector pitches for tech push, climate-smart infrastructure.<p>However, the most alarming situation was reported from Malla village in the Bhatwari block of Uttarkashi district, where three bears entered a villager’s premises almost every night. After their presence was recorded on CCTV footage, forest officials installed a cage. One bear was trapped and subsequently shifted.</p>.<p>The alarming rise in bear attacks has become a major concern for the Uttarakhand government. Last year alone, a record eight people lost their lives, while 106 others were injured in bear attacks across various parts of the hill state. Over the past 25 years, 73 people have been killed and 2,048 others injured in bear attacks.</p>.<p>Experts link the growing human–animal conflict to climate change. Reduced snowfall has disrupted the natural hibernation cycle of bears. The situation turned particularly serious in Gopeshwar last month when a bear attacked two school students. In another incident at Pokhri (Chamoli), a bear attacked a student, dragging him toward the forest, but another student raised an alarm, prompting the bear to retreat. Due to increasing incidents of human–wildlife conflict, school timings were changed in the Rudraprayag district.</p>.<p>The Wildlife Institute of India (WII), an autonomous research body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, has conducted studies on bears in Jammu and Kashmir. Their findings indicate a decline in the duration of bear hibernation. Dr Satya Kumar, a scientist at WII, says, “The drivers of man-bear conflicts are habitat loss, habitat degradation, competition between man and bear for forest resources, food grown by man and garbage dumps.”</p>.<p>Garbage dumps, in particular, have emerged as a major attractant for bears. Bears are frequently spotted near a garbage dump close to the army area in Joshimath (Chamoli). In 2018, a bear entered an army campus and mauled an officer, who was later airlifted to a military hospital in Delhi.</p>.<p>Explaining the impact of climate change on bear behaviour, Dr Kumar adds, “The attack has some link with climate change as bears living in higher elevations of the Himalaya go on hibernation when they face food scarcity, heavy snowfall and harsh weather conditions in their habitats. If snowfall is low and anthropogenic food sources such as farmland and garbage are available, the hibernation period will be affected as well. Our study in J&K states that the average duration of hibernation of the Asiatic black bear was about 60 days; earlier, it was more.” </p>.<p>According to the Uttarakhand Forest Department’s last census in 2008, the state is home to 1,935 Asiatic black bears, 14 brown bears, and 112 sloth bears. No recent census data is available. Despite this, bear attacks continue to cause significant loss to human life and livestock. Hunter and wildlife observer Joy Hukil says, “Bear attacks on women collecting fodder in forests were common earlier. But bears attacking students and entering school campuses is something new. This situation requires a comprehensive and scientific study.”</p>.<p>Historical records show that bear attacks were also common during the British period in India. Data indicates that 84 people were killed by bears in 1875, 123 in 1876, 85 in 1877, 94 in 1878, 121 in 1879, and 108 in 1880. At that time, shooting ‘problem bears’ was considered the only solution, and 7,508 bears were killed between 1875 and 1880 by launching special operations in India.</p>.<p>Taking human–wildlife conflict seriously, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced several measures to address the challenge. These include installing solar fencing and sensor-based alert systems, as well as setting up modern wildlife sterilisation and rehabilitation centres across districts. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Rescue and rehabilitation centres for identified wild animals in human-wildlife conflict will be opened in all districts of the state. For this, a minimum of 10 Nali in hilly forest areas and a minimum of 1 acre of land in plain forest areas will be reserved.”</p>.<p>Though the New Year has started, in Tripalisain in district Pauri, over eight villages are reeling under the old problem-bear menace. The life of local people have been affected for the past four months. They have lost over 50 livestock in bear attacks. No human loss has been reported from the affected area so far. They don’t know when life will turn normal for them.</p>